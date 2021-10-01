Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,533 shares during the period. Overstock.com makes up 0.6% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Overstock.com worth $32,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,565. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.