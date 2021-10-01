Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,983 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $39,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

