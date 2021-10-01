Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $78.26 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 401.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,946 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $78,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,195,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

