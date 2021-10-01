Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $23.33 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 51.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

LMT stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.65. 17,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.80. The firm has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

