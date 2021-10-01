Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $21.89 Million Stock Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,703 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Ozon worth $21,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 179.2% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,057,000 after buying an additional 1,183,236 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ozon during the 1st quarter worth about $64,834,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ozon by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,541 shares in the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 741.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 672,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of OZON stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

