Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 90,532 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $29,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 14.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after acquiring an additional 496,292 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 132.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,089,000 after buying an additional 930,682 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $50.77. 15,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $109.15.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $121,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,457 shares of company stock valued at $32,851,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

