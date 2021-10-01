Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.84 and last traded at $76.74. Approximately 94,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,740,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.46.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.56.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.93.
In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 813.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 81,330 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
