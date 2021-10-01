Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.84 and last traded at $76.74. Approximately 94,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,740,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 813.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 81,330 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

