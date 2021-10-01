Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.