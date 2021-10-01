Peanut Price Hits $0.25 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Peanut has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $412,739.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00118493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00170062 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.