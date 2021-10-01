Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.28

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 342789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35.

Peak Fintech Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Peak Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.