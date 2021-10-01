Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $13.91

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $14.32. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 14,968 shares.

BTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 1,089.9% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 221,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.