PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives $17.92 Average PT from Analysts

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDSB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

PDSB stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. 4,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,421. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $409.31 million, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

