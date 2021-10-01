Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.59. 53,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,424. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

