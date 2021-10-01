Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 15.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Paychex by 7.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 8.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.