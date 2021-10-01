Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 53,440 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.4% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $36,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $6,843,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

