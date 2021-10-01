Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.78. 55,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

