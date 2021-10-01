Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.72. 509,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

