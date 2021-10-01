Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $208,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 33.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,346,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.05.

SWKS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.