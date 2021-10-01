Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.25.

