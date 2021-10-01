Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.54.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.02. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

