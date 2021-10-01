Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,237 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $97.36 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $99.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

