Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,319 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 49.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Worthington Industries by 49.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,497 shares of company stock worth $766,542. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.61.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

