Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $931,000 Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 70.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 83.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Post stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

