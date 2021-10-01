Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $847,000 Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $213,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average is $100.39. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.