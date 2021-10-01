Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMEH opened at $91.05 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Barclays started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

