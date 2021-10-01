Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 107,539 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,270 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at about $3,578,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 373,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 260,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at about $951,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $355.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

