Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,590 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYNN opened at $84.75 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

