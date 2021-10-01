Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,870,818 shares changing hands.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.17.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
