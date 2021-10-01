Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,870,818 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.