Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Issues Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

PTN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,547. The company has a market cap of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.17. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

PTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

