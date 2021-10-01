Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $15,505,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $14,081,769.45.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $15,812,454.04.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion and a PE ratio of -20.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 414.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 65,453 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

