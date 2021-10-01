PAID Network (PAID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.16 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001227 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $48.16 million and $565,600.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00065847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00102327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00135365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,204.41 or 0.99936151 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.87 or 0.06799832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

