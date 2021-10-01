PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $69 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

PagerDuty stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. 26,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,105. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.07.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $58,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,691 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

