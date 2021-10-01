Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,494,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,435,000 after acquiring an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

NYSE PKG opened at $137.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $106.08 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.34.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

