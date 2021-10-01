Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $142.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $106.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

