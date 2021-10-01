Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.62% of Pacira BioSciences worth $16,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of PCRX opened at $56.00 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

