PAC Protocol (PAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $160.18 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $160.18 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014782 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001294 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006504 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,486,938,403 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

