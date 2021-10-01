Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,211,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 85.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,915 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 166.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 104.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,709,542.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,819 in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.