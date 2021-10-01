Oxler Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM stock traded up $6.57 on Friday, reaching $268.07. 387,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.47 and a 200-day moving average of $334.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.25 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

