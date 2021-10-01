Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $950,000 Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,072,000 after purchasing an additional 482,039 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,196,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,202,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,109,000 after buying an additional 106,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.75. 8,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,940. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.