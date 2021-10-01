Oxler Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 60.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,942 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,088 shares of company stock valued at $502,167. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 157,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,382. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

