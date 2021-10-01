Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OXBDF. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

