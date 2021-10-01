Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the August 31st total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OSI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. 30,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,811. Osiris Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67.

Osiris Acquisition Company Profile

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

