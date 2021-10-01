Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 9,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OHPAU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Orion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Orion Acquisition by 3.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 6.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 155,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

