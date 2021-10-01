Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORGN opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 257.95, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $4.90. Equities research analysts predict that Origin Materials will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Richardson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $398,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,059,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

