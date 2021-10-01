O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $611.06 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $629.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $602.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.84.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.