Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.60 ($14.82).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange stock opened at €9.35 ($11.00) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.97. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.