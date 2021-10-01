Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.27.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $79.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

