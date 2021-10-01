Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives $15.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.76. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.