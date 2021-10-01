Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) vs. Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Financial Survey

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oncolytics Biotech and Relmada Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Relmada Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Oncolytics Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 617.70%. Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $64.18, suggesting a potential upside of 144.88%. Given Oncolytics Biotech’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oncolytics Biotech is more favorable than Relmada Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Relmada Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$16.80 million ($0.53) -3.94 Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.46 million ($3.81) -6.88

Relmada Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncolytics Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Relmada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech N/A -86.38% -67.32% Relmada Therapeutics N/A -83.15% -75.42%

Summary

Oncolytics Biotech beats Relmada Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses. The company was founded by Matthew C. Coffey and Bradley George Thompson on April 2, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. The company was founded on May 31, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

