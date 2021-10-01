Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

